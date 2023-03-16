After Winning Legal Battle Against Celsius, Flo Rida Is Launching His Own Energy Drink Company

Flo Rida is clearly playing chess not checkers.

After recently winning his $82 million lawsuit against Celsius energy drinks, the rapper announced he is launching his own.

His company, JettSet1 Enterprises plans to introduce a new energy drink that will be organically and naturally sourced, with the special formula and ingredients blended by their business partners at Dolce Foglia, a flavoring company used by PepsiCo, Pfizer, Sanofi Bio Industries, and International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) according to the news release.

The move is a huge one, as the global energy drinks market size was estimated at USD 86.35 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 91.94 billion in 2022.

“We have a very gifted and dedicated team that is committed to quality assurance,” Flo Rida said. “It’s great to continue to work with my friends and business partners at JettSet1, David J. Kovacs, Dr. Carr Bettis, Lionel “Elbee” Bussey, and Lori Trigg, Esq., who will help guide the ship globally as we delve into our various ventures.”

The venture comes after the artist clenched a stunning victory over energy drink titan Celsius after he made claims that the company failed to pay him money for endorsement deals. He filed the lawsuit in 2021

“This was a long journey, but we prevailed,” he said in a statement. “From the start, I only wanted what I worked for, nothing more, nothing less. I was instrumental in the Celsius that you know and love today. When this journey began, no one knew Celsius. I took Celsius all over the world through my videos, concerts, appearances, and social media. I have gained a new respect for the judicial system. God bless America.”