Historic Win: First Black Filipino Woman Crowned Miss Universe Philippines

Chelsea Manalo was crowned as Miss Universe Philippines on May 22, 2024. Empire TV Philippines/

Filipino American Chelsea Manalo made history on Wednesday by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss Universe Philippines.

Born to a Filipino mother and an African American father, CNN reports that the 24-year-old’s victory was celebrated on social media for breaking traditional beauty norms in the Philippines, which have often favored Eurocentric features and lighter skin tones.

Manalo, representing the province of Bulacan, stood out among 52 contestants in the competition. Her win has sparked conversations about expanding beauty standards in the Philippines, a country where lighter-skinned individuals have traditionally dominated media and entertainment and where skin-lightening products are prevalent.

In the final round of the competition, Manalo was asked how she would use her beauty and confidence to empower others.

“As a woman of color, I have always faced challenges in my life. I was told that beauty has standards, actually,” she said, adding that she was taught to “believe in my mother, to always believe in yourself, uphold the vows that you have.”

“Because of these, I am already influencing a lot of women who are facing me right now,” she added.

Manalo’s journey in the pageant world began at the age of 14 when she started modeling. Despite facing bullying for her skin color and hair type, she said she found strength and confidence through the support of her friends and family, which she shared in a YouTube video on Empire Philippines, the platform that live-streamed the event.

Her victory is seen as a significant step towards diversifying beauty ideals in the Philippines, reflecting a shift away from colonial-era preferences and embracing a broader spectrum of beauty. Manalo is set to represent the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico in September.