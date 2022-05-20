The FDA Approves Underwear That Promises To Protect From STIs

LanaStock

In a startling new development from the Food and Drug Administration, a new line of panties has been approved that promises protection against some sexually transmitted infections.



According to Staten Island Live, the vanilla-scented latex underwear made by Lorals, is meant to act as a barrier during oral sex to protect intimate partners from the spread of STDs, including herpes, gonorrhea, and syphilis.



An advertisement was made to help interested persons to understand how the brand/product works. “Protection are single-use, natural latex undies that block the transmission of bodily fluids, harmful pathogens, and sexually transmitted infections.”

“Oral sex is not totally risk-free,” said Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the division of infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, told the New York Times.



The products are important for all those who are sexually active, but Dr. Marrazzo says that such products are important for “teenagers who are initiating their first sexual activity with oral sex.” She also noted that the underwear could “reduce anxiety and increase pleasure around that particular behavior,” for people of all ages.



Lorals CEO and founder Melanie Cristol recently took to Instagram to announce the granting of FDA approval.

“The F.D.A.’s authorization of this product gives people another option to protect against S.T.I.s during oral sex,” Courtney Lias, director of the FDA office that led the review of the underwear, told the New York Times.

Lorals underwear has been the only product authorized, according to the FDA, for protection during oral sex. Before that, there was the dental dam, which is a rectangular sheet of latex that forms a barrier between the mouth and genitals.