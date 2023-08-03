Family Calls For Justice After Police Kill Another Black Man In Minneapolis Three Years After George Floyd

Star Tribune/Getty Images

The family of a Black Minnesota man shot and killed during a traffic stop is demanding the dismissal and criminal prosecution of the state troopers involved in the shooting of the 33-year-old man.

Ricky Cobb II was reportedly pulled over early Monday along Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis for not using his tail lights. Troopers then tried to arrest him because he was wanted for violating a protection order in a domestic case, CBS News reports.

One trooper can be heard on police video asking Cobb to get out of his car many times. Cobb asks the officer why but receives no response. “Two of the officers eventually open the car doors and reach inside. One of the troopers fires two shots, and both officers fall to the ground as Cobb speeds away,” according to Minnesota Public Radio.

“We are not safe as Black people in the state of Minnesota, and the brutal murder of Ricky Cobb II proves that once again,” said civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong at a rally outside Hennepin County Government Center. Levy Armstrong has called on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to fire the trooper who shot Cobb II as well as the others who were involved in the traffic stop.

“My heart is heavy,” said Nyra Fields-Miller, the victim’s mother. “I’m dried up for any more tears. I think somebody else should shed some tears. I would like those officers to man up, and let’s bring justice forth.”

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty stated Tuesday that she will decide on charges as soon as the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension completes its investigation.