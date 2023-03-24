Family Of Slain NJ Councilwoman Demands Answers From Police

For the first time since her death in February, the family of New Jersey councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour is speaking out publicly; calling for answers and for justice.

Eunice Dwumfour was shot several times in her SUV outside her home on February 1. She was reportedly leaving her townhouse after dropping someone off there to head to another location when an unidentified suspect approached her on foot.

Witnesses reported hearing more than ten shots fired, according to ABC News. The 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although the local leader’s death happened more than a month ago, her parents, Prince and Mary Dwumfour said that police had not provided them with information regarding the investigation. Minimal information about Dwumfour’s murder has been made public, and according to reports, no arrests have been made.

“We are not happy about that,” said Prince Dwumfour during a press conference. “We need justice.”

The family’s attorney, John Wisniewski, said that the family does not know who would want her dead or their motive for taking her life.

Dwumfour’s parents explained that they waited so long to publicly express their feelings because they were still grieving the loss of their daughter, a church leader and mother to a 12-year-old girl.

“Our daughter’s death has cost a lot in our life,” said Dwumfour’s father during Wednesday’s press conference.