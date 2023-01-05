Florida Man Who Impersonated Doctor As A Teen Headed Back To Prison For New Scam

Sun Sentinel/ Getty Images

Malachi Love-Robinson, a Florida man who gained notoriety for impersonating a doctor as a teenager, is headed back to prison for his latest scam, The Associated Press reports.

Love-Robinson, now 25, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison last week after pleading guilty to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud in Palm Beach County, Florida.

According to court documents, he worked as a salesperson for a company that connects shippers with trucking companies in 2020. Instead of having customers send money to the company, Love-Robinson had them send it to accounts he controlled.

The serial grifter first gained national attention as an 18-year-old in 2016 when he was arrested after openingThe New Birth New Life Medical Center and identifying himself as “Dr. Love.”

He stole $30,000 from an elderly “patient” and another $20,000 from a doctor. He was arrested after examining and treating an undercover police officer who pretended to be a patient.

Love-Robinson was detained in Virginia later that year while out on bail after attempting to purchase a Jaguar with a stolen credit card.

He was released from prison in 2019 after entering guilty pleas in both cases.