4 Things To Know About U.S. Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett

Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

A blue cape dress was fitting because Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, like the superwoman she is, saved democracy with her impeachment argument on Wednesday.



For many, this was the first time hearing of the Congresswoman, as she delivered a sentimental speech in favor of convicting former President, Donald J. Trump. However, she is not new to serving the United States in such a graceful way. Keep scrolling to check out a few things you should know about Stacey Plaskett.

(Photo by MICHAEL A. MCCOY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

She Fights For Her Territory

Plaskett is in her fourth term of representing the United States Virgin Islands at-large Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives. The majority of her congressional involvements are centered around advocating for better transportation and agricultural infrastructure in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria. During her time in Congress, she has pushed to increase high speed Internet service accessibility, which she called “a true modern day form of transportation,” in her opinion piece for The Hill. Most recently, she has been fighting for extended funding in solid waste and storm water management, as well as public housing, transportation and medical care. She is a true example of what a Congresswoman is—understanding the needs of her constituents and never backing down from fighting to get them what they truly deserve.

(Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

She Is A Strategist

Plaskett is a former attorney in public finance law, making her well-versed in developing mechanisms for economic growth. She has also worked on public-private partnership arrangements, supporting the work between the government and businesses who aim to join forces to complete a project that serves a specific population.

(Photo by Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

She Has Made History In Congress

Ms. Plaskett’s work has led her to become the first member from a U.S. Territory, and fourth African-American woman, to serve on the Ways and Means Committee. The Ways and Means committee is the oldest in the United States Congress and is the chief tax-writing committee in the House of Representatives. In short, she is a master at calculating how to implement a proposal that best serves the people.



Each of these accomplishments collectively played a role in Congresswoman Plaskett becoming the first non-voting delegate in the House to hold the title of impeachment manager —and the sole Black woman in the chamber on Wednesday.

(Photo by congress.gov via Getty Images)

Her Speech Was An Unforgettable Moment In Time

The eloquence of her speech spoke to her experience in strategy. Rep. Plaskett opened her argument with a personal antidote, referencing her humble beginnings as a poor Black woman growing up in Brooklyn. She accredited her path to the Senate floor to her integrity, stating; “I’ve learned throughout my life that preparation and truth can carry you far and allow you to speak truth to power.” This rhetoric intentionally gave her hard-earned credibility a platform to shine bright as an example of The American Dream—working your way up through the system to achieve success.

She then began to move into the core of her argument, stating: “And because of truth, I am confidently speaking before you because truth and facts are overwhelming that our President, The President of the United States, incited a mob to storm the Capitol.” Leading with her personal antidote, she perfectly intertwined the theme of truth and how truth should serve justice.

(Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett’s strategically endearing, but firm, demeanor moved the masses unlike any other argument that day, giving us all more than a little incentive to strive to navigate life with an equal amount of integrity and grace.