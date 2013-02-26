EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Rowland on New Album, and Talking to Her Computer Like Beyonce

From performing at the Super Bowl to hosting the Oscars red carpet, Kelly Rowland is unstoppable this year. And with a new album in the works, it doesn’t look like she plans to slow down anytime soon.

In an exclusive interview at the sixth annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood luncheon, Rowland said fans can expect honesty and growth from the upcoming project, Talk a Good Game.

“It’s a very honest album,” she said. “I remember being in the studio with The Dream and he said, ‘You know, I want to take you out of your comfort zone.’ I started opening up to him with different stories and he decided to write songs about it.”

The album touches on friendships and relationships, said Rowland. “Some of them were places that I probably just wanted to not think about. The things I pulled back up, I was able to express through song and they are beautiful. They are some of the most beautiful moments on the album.”

The 32-year-old added that Beyonce’s new documentary Life Is But a Dream encouraged her to be more open, and even try something new: “I’m going to start talking to my computer to see what happens,” she said, laughing. “It was just great. I really enjoyed it.”

Rowland’s fourth studio album is scheduled to hit stores this spring.