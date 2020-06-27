As a Black woman, your voice is powerful. But we don’t have to tell you that – you have no problem expressing your opinion on hot-button issues that affect our community. ESSENCE is thrilled to partner with thought-leaders, experts and activists for the next two weekends in our first-ever virtual Wealth and Power Experience.

The Experience highlights the change agents in the political and economic fields as we navigate social unrest in the face of the 2020 election.

Week one of the Wealth + Power digital town halls will begin on Saturday, June 27th, with a journey through ESSENCE’s archives Led by our Chief Content and Creative Officer MoAna Luu, the event will go behind the scenes of five decades of ESSENCE covers with Behind the Magic: 50 Years of ESSENCE, Uncovered.

CNN’s Don Lemon will moderate the “Enough Is Enough” panel with Tamika Mallory, Master P, and Kendall Johnson all weighing-in on the importance of the Census and how to strengthen our community especially during times of crisis.

With Black women dying during childbirth at disproportionate rates to our White counterparts Dr. Robyn Jones, board-certified OBGYN and Senior Medical Director of Women’s Health at Johnson & Johnson, and journalist Mara Schiavocampo will delve into health inequalities that plague Black womanhood. You’ll leave this chat armed with resources and tools to advocate for yourself while seeking medical help.

Put on your power suit and join Kellee Edwards, Patrice Banks, and Claressa Shields for a conversation on how Black women continue to overcome insurmountable odds in non-traditional professional fields.

CEO and Executive Chairman Richelieu Dennis will lead an empowering panel on Economic Equity as a human right. Dennis, along with the National Urban League’s Marc Morial and New York City’s First Lady Chirlane McCray, will burrow to the root of Black generational poverty and how to strengthen the Black economy.

Hear from Reverend Al Sharpton in a keynote address designated to inspire the community.

Black Love takes center stage during week two of the Wealth + Power series. Stephen & Ayesha Curry, Kirk & Tammy Franklin, and Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert will offer insight into their respective relationships while sharing their methods for dealing with uncertain times as a family.

Black women on the frontlines of the political sphere sound off in this powerful panel comprised of Black women mayors Lori Lightfoot (Chicago), Ella Jones (Ferguson), Keisha Lance Bottoms (Atlanta), Muriel Bowser (Washington DC), and LaToya Cantrell (New Orleans).

Cap off the weekend with an uplifting sendoff from Beyonce’s publicist Yvette Noel-Schure, Ivy McGregor, and Lynn Richardson in the “You Got This, Sis” installation. Leave with takeaways on how to navigate transition periods of uncertainty.

See the full lineup and schedule for the Wealth + Power virtual event, here.