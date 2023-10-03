ESSENCE Named In Fast Company’s Third Annual List Of Brands That Matter

In a world inundated with brands vying for consumer attention, it takes something truly special to stand out. ESSENCE, a company that specializes in catering to Black women, has achieved just that by securing a coveted spot on Fast Company’s third annual “Brands That Matter” list.

Fast Company’s annual Brands That Matter list is a tribute to companies and organizations that have not only achieved cultural relevance but have also made a profound impact through their branding efforts and community engagement. This distinguished list comprises 165 outstanding brands, ranging from multinational giants to nimble innovators and influential nonprofits.

What sets ESSENCE apart is its remarkable capacity to create an emotional bond with its readership. Whether it’s their groundbreaking editorial content, their dedication to amplifying the voices of Black women, or their tireless advocacy for social change, ESSENCE has become an integral part of the lives of its audience.

Brendan Vaughan, the editor-in-chief of Fast Company, expressed his admiration for the diverse range of honorees this year, stating, “At first glance, there might not be much in common between brands like M&M’s, Dungeons & Dragons, and healthtech platform WellTheory, but the thread that binds them is a commitment and purpose as a brand and relevance to their audience, whether that’s through fun, games, or healthcare.”

ESSENCE’s journey to being recognized as one of the Brands That Matter began with a clear mission: to empower and celebrate Black women. We didn’t just aim to publish a magazine, but we aspired to create a platform that fosters pride, inspiration, and community. ESSENCE, as a ESSENCE VENTURES brand, is committed to authentic storytelling, cultural representation, and social justice has endeared it to readers around the world.

The influence extends far beyond the pages of its publication. They actively engage with their audience through events, festivals, and campaigns that champion Black excellence, women’s empowerment, and social equity. This multifaceted approach has cemented their position as a brand that transcends boundaries.

To be included on Fast Company’s Brands That Matter list is a testament to the evolving expectations of today’s readers. They are not merely seeking content; they are searching for connections and shared values with the brands they choose to engage with.

As ESSENCE continues to evolve and expand its impact, it will remain a brand that resonates deeply with its audience and continues to champion the causes that matter most.