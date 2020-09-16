Calling All Gen Z Entrepreneurs! Join ESSENCE + McDonald’s For The Making Moves Now Virtual Bootcamp

Are you a young Black woman entrepreneur between the ages of 18 and 25 with a new or emerging business?

ESSENCE and McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden movement are joining forces to inform, educate and empower the next generation of trailblazing Black women leaders through the Making Moves Now Virtual Bootcamp.

Click HERE to register for the Making Moves Now Virtual Bootcamp and gain the tools to take your business to the next level as a gen z entrepreneur!

Tune in to ESSENCE.com on Saturday, September 19 at 11AM EST to hear valuable advice, lessons learned and secrets to entrepreneurial success from a handful of young women who are thriving as business owners and want to help you do the same! Actress & host Khadeen Ellis and ESSENCE Unbossed Podcast host Marquita Harris will lead an afternoon of fun yet insightful programming featuring conversations with Blackgirl Sunscreen CEO Shontay Lundy; Actress and Social Media Guru Jasmine Luv, McDonald’s Executive Owner & Operator Marissa Fisher and a special guest appearance from actress, singer & entrepreneur Ryan Destiny.

Plus, stick around as we close out the day with three rising young entrepreneurs who will share their business ideas with our panel and receive direct feedback on their presentations.

Following the Bootcamp, be sure to mark your calendars for the ESSENCE and McDonald’s Black and Positively Golden Making Moves Now Virtual Pitch Competition, presented in partnership with New Voices. The official pitch competition will take place on October 10, 2020 at the first-ever Girls United Virtual Summit and will see a host of young women pitch their businesses for a chance to win thousands of dollars in funding and make even bigger moves in their community.

For more information on the Making Moves Now Virtual Bootcamp and to register, click HERE.