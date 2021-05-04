Loading the player…

Black women have always been at the heart of global progress and change, and ESSENCE is proud to introduce a new space where we can harness our collective power like never before.

Join Black women leaders from across the diaspora as we unite to raise our voices in conversation and sisterhood at the first-ever ESSENCE I Am Speaking virtual townhall event, streaming Thursday, May 6 at 5PM EST/2PM PST on ESSENCE Studios and ESSENCE.com.

Together, we will reflect on how 2020 changed the world and the role Black women will play in leading progressive action for the future on global scale. Just in time for Mother’s Day, you’ll hear some of the world’s most prolific women thought leaders engage in timely, necessary exchanges centered around next steps for improving our wellness, wealth, creative prosperity and more. Plus, our panelists will explore the global fight for social justice and how we can thrive together as we collectively move forward.

Panelists will include: Africa’s First Elected Female President Madame Ellen J. Sirleaf; Shea Moisture CEO Cara Sabin; ESSENCE Communications CEO Caroline Wanga; Group CEO Transcorp Nigeria Ltd. Owen Omogiafo; I Want A Good Man University Founder Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson; ESSENCE Girls United Co-Founders Rechelle Dennis and Sophia Dennis; MBL International Group CEO Barkue Tubman Zawolo and many more!

For more information, a look at the full lineup, and to reserve your free passes to join us for this can’t-miss conversation series, visit https://www.essence.com/iamspeaking/.