Join us for the Essence Holiday Special coming to you from the Essence x Jingle Jangle Experience at Westfield Mall. We talk to Jingle Jangle Producer Lyn Sisson-Talbert about the Holiday Classic film, the real-life experience as well as her plans for the future of the Jingle Jangle franchise. Also, enjoy the sounds of Jason White’s The Samples choir as they give us a showstopping performance of some Christmas Classics.