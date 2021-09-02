Loading the player…

We heard you didn’t show up live for GU Back to School Presented by Disney Dreamers Academy, but that’s okay. You were probably juggling all the things in order to crush your classes this fall. Girls United co-creator, Rechelle Dennis, hosted the hour-long show which featured workshops, highlights of Disney Dreamers Academy Alum and fireside chats! Here’s a quick recap of what you (and your parents) missed.





FASHION TIPS

Musician and fashionista Shavone Charles popped up with must-haves for your wardrobe, like a signature necklace, statement jacket, killer eyewear and big bag for your laptop and books.

TIME MANAGEMENT STRATEGIES

Educator and brand strategist Dr. Syleecia suggested creating a to-do list and putting all activities, quizzes and study sessions on your calendar. And learn to say ‘no’ to events that aren’t important.

SECURING THE BAG

Financial guru Ashleigh Williams came through with ways to budget your coins and set financial goals, like opening a bank account or saving for your first whip.



MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS

Dr. Spirit offered tips for parents dealing with a student who’s excited, but a lil’ anxious about all of the safety measures involved with returning to the classroom during the pandemic.



And the Wanmor cuties pulled up to sing the Boyz II Men classic, “It’s so Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.”



Three Disney Dreamers Academy alum also shared inspirational stories on how the program changed their lives and set them up to be successful in college and life.

Hint: They learned to “Be 100”—aka the best version of themselves!



Speaking of being the best version of yourself, are you a go-getter aged 13 to 19? Are you ready to learn new skills, connect with mentors and spend an immersive four days with like-minded people who also want to “Be 100”? If so, now’s your chance to apply for Disney Dreamers Academy. Dreamers learn interviewing and networking skills, how to dress for success and how to “Be 100” in their professional and personal lives.



Click here to apply and give yourself a shot to dream like you’ve never dreamed before. Applications close on October 31st.