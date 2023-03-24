Gucci

People change, things happen, and your favorite brands come and go. This week there’s been shifts in the fashion world and some additions and benevolent fashion closet cleanouts that have had us over the moon. Fashion today has so much power, and we’re not always aware that change in this industry can be either be detrimental or really positive. Either way, this week was full of positives. There’s a good amount of this you might want to buy after you read this, so be warned,

Take a look at what’s happened this past week in the fashion world below.

Beyoncé & Adidas End Partnership

Sadly, an era is ending. It was announced this week that after five years of partnership between IVY PARK and Adidas, both parties made an amicable decision to split. While this comes as a shock, we’re hoping the brand will come back stronger. From the Hollywood Reporter, it seems that both parties had different visions for the brand. So, Beyonce is taking the reigns back into her own hands to regain creative control. We’re excited to see what’s next for IVY PARK.

Saweetie Candy Crush Bling

We all loved and probably still love the game Candy Crush. Well, turns out, Saweetie does too! The rapper is teaming up with Candy Crush to award winners of a tournament championship rings work $75,000. The rings will come in amethysts, yellow and orange sapphires, rubies, blue topaz, and brown tourmaline, set into the 14K gold candy drip.

Aleali May Auctions Pieces From Her Closet

Aleali May is giving us an opportunity to walk in her shoes. Everyone’s favorite fashion girl is auctioning 75 pieces from her closet on NTWRK, a sneakerhead’s dream place to buy and sell items through live stream.

anOnlyChild F/W 23 Collection

AnOnlyChild’s newest collection is inspired by survivors. The collection features oversized silhouettes with vibrant pops of color. Designer Maxwell Osborne tells a story through this collection with his contemporary design skills to touch on survival, empathy, and reinvention. Osborne is able to add a layer of texture to these oversized proportions and touches of strong tailoring to echo the brand’s ethos of “making something out of nothing.” He’s defining the anOnlyChild woman with a new point of view — confidence, and simplicity.

anOnlyChild

Halle Bailey For Gucci Campaign

Disney’s new Little Mermaid Halle Bailey is one of the faces of Gucci’s newest campaign. A new face to add to the Gucci Guilty trio, Bailey wears the Horsebit 1955 bag. The bag is crafted to be timeless and is an archival equestrian bag that is a variation of a Gucci loafer proudly designed 70 years ago. Bailey wears the bag that is part of Gucci’s signature styles. The Horsebit 1995 is available now on gucci.com.