NYC Mayor Eric Adams Calls BLM Hypocritical As the City Sees Uptick in Gun Violence

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has launched an attack against the Black Lives Matter movement for not responding to the city’s gun violence in a way he sees fit.

According to the New York Post, three people were pronounced dead and at least 13 others were injured during shootings that took place in the Bronx and Brooklyn Tuesday night.

During a press conference, the mayor asked, “Where are all those who stated ‘Black lives matter’? Do an analysis of who was killed or shot last night. I was up all night speaking to my commanders in the Bronx, in Brooklyn. The victims were Black.”

Adams called the Black Lives Matter movement hypocritical and criticized activists for not protesting gun violence in the same manner they protest police brutality.

“If Black lives matter, then the thousands of people I saw on the street when [George] Floyd was murdered should be on the streets right now stating that the lives of these Black children that are dying every night matter,” said Adams.

In the past Hawk Newsome, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York and Adams have had a contentious relationship.

Newsome told Politico that those who criticize BLM often highlight Black on Black crime and make it appear as if it is a bigger problem than police brutality.

“He wants us to have a fight in the newspapers to distract people from the real issues. The mayor is great at press conferences and he is really good at making statements, but he lacks efficiency and the ability to lead our city in a safer direction,” he said.