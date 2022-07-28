Report: 7 in 10 Remote Employees Are Now Facing Eye Problems Since WFH

Employees have resoundingly demonstrated they prefer working at home as opposed to being in the office, and data has shown an uptick in productivity because of it. The pros of WFH are aplenty: money saved from not having to commute and cultural comfort among other factors. But it’s not all fairy tales and rainbows according to a new study.

AllAboutVision.com recently released findings from a survey where they spoke with 1,000 full-time employees about how constant blue-light exposure among remote workers. The findings were striking.

A key takeaway includes the data point that remote workers spend two more hours on screens per day (13hr) than on-site workers (11hr), with 68% of remote employees noticing new eye or vision symptoms since WFH

Additionally, about 45% of remote workers’ eyesight worsened to the point they needed new a glasses prescription, with 70% receiving doctor’s recommendation for blue-light blocking glasses.

“There’s been an increase in both search and demand for blue light blocking lenses as the Pandemic progressed,” says GlassesUSA.com CEO Daniel Rothman in a statement shared with StudyFinds.org. “Screen time has drastically increased as it has become our means of social interaction as well as work. People report fewer headaches, improved sleep and less digital eye strain after using blue light lenses.”

All About Vision’s report also found that on-site employees call out of work an average of 3.2 days due to eye strain and headaches. The rate jumps to 4.5 days for remote employees.