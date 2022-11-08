It’s Election Day! What To Know Before You Go

After all the ads, texts, and news coverage, Election Day is finally here.

If you weren’t among the millions of people who cast a ballot during early voting, today is your last chance to make your voice heard this midterm election season. Whether it’s your first time voting or your 50th, it’s helpful to be prepared before you go out to vote.

Some states have changed their laws around voter ID, felony voting, and taking pics of your ballot, and there may be restrictions on activities you didn’t know about. Fortunately, there are also ways to know your rights to make sure your vote gets counted.

Before you leave home, and up until you cast your ballot, here are some tips to keep in mind as you head to the polls.