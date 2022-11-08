It’s Election Day! What To Know Before You Go

After all the ads, texts, and news coverage, Election Day is finally here.
If you weren’t among the millions of people who cast a ballot during early voting, today is your last chance to make your voice heard this midterm election season. Whether it’s your first time voting or your 50th, it’s helpful to be prepared before you go out to vote.
Some states have changed their laws around voter ID, felony voting, and taking pics of your ballot, and there may be restrictions on activities you didn’t know about. Fortunately, there are also ways to know your rights to make sure your vote gets counted.
Before you leave home, and up until you cast your ballot, here are some tips to keep in mind as you head to the polls.
1. Ask the poll worker to double check for your name on the list of registered voters. Make sure to spell your name out for the poll worker.
2. If your name is not on the list, ask if there is a supplemental list of voters.
3. If the poll worker still cannot find your name, confirm that you are at the correct polling place by requesting that the poll workers check a statewide system (if one is available) to see if you are registered to vote at a different polling place. If the poll worker does not have access to a statewide system, ask them to call the main election office.
4. You can also call 1-866-OUR-VOTE and ask for help verifying your proper polling place.
5. If you are registered at a different location, in most instances you will have to travel to that location to cast a regular ballot.
6. If the poll worker still cannot find your name or if you cannot travel to the correct polling place, ask for a provisional ballot.
Texas, for instance, passed a law (SB1) to permit poll watchers to object to any voter activity that they reasonably believe to be fraudulent. But knowing that this is a state that deputizes randoms to report abortion providers to government authorities, this could be concerning for some voters.
The ACLU provides a hotline to report intimidation at 1-866-OUR-VOTE or 1-888-VE-Y-VOTA (en Español).