It's Election Day! What To Know Before You Go

From voter I.D. requirements to what you can wear, here are some things to know at the polls today.
By Malaika Jabali ·

After all the ads, texts, and news coverage, Election Day is finally here.

If you weren’t among the millions of people who cast a ballot during early voting, today is your last chance to make your voice heard this midterm election season. Whether it’s your first time voting or your 50th, it’s helpful to be prepared before you go out to vote. 

Some states have changed their laws around voter ID, felony voting, and taking pics of your ballot, and there may be restrictions on activities you didn’t know about. Fortunately, there are also ways to know your rights to make sure your vote gets counted. 

Before you leave home, and up until you cast your ballot, here are some tips to keep in mind as you head to the polls. 

01
Be mindful of what you wear
In some states, you cannot display apparel with a current candidate’s name or the name of a political party that’s on the ballot. It may also be outlawed to sport the name of a ballot measure on your outfit.
Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images
02
Photo ID is required in 8 states
Eight states require you to show a photo ID to your polling location. However, even in most states with these strict ID laws, you are entitled to a provisional ballot on Election Day. BUT you must follow up by showing your photo ID within a certain time period (can range from 2-3 days) after you cast your provisional ballot for your vote to count.
Getty
03
If you once had a felony, you may be able to vote in many states…but look out for limits
A lot of states allow you to vote even if you’ve been convicted of a felony. For many, you must have completed parole and probation. In some states like Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, your right is restored upon your release from prison. The law varies by state, so you should check where you live.
Photo by ZAK BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images
04
You may have a right to a provisional ballot even if a poll worker can’t find you on their voter roll
The ACLU recommends the following if a poll worker can’t find your name at a polling location:
1. Ask the poll worker to double check for your name on the list of registered voters. Make sure to spell your name out for the poll worker.
2. If your name is not on the list, ask if there is a supplemental list of voters.
3. If the poll worker still cannot find your name, confirm that you are at the correct polling place by requesting that the poll workers check a statewide system (if one is available) to see if you are registered to vote at a different polling place. If the poll worker does not have access to a statewide system, ask them to call the main election office.
4. You can also call 1-866-OUR-VOTE and ask for help verifying your proper polling place.
5. If you are registered at a different location, in most instances you will have to travel to that location to cast a regular ballot.
6. If the poll worker still cannot find your name or if you cannot travel to the correct polling place, ask for a provisional ballot.
05
Report voter intimidation if you encounter it
Poll watchers can be helpful in making sure people are safely and legally voting; but others may use it to intimidate voters.

Texas, for instance, passed a law (SB1) to permit poll watchers to object to any voter activity that they reasonably believe to be fraudulent. But knowing that this is a state that deputizes randoms to report abortion providers to government authorities, this could be concerning for some voters.

The ACLU provides a hotline to report intimidation at 1-866-OUR-VOTE or 1-888-VE-Y-VOTA (en Español).
Getty
06
A ballot selfie could be ok in some places
We love doing it for the ‘gram. That includes showing proof that you voted on Election Day. Some states allow you to take a picture of yourself and/or your ballot at your polling place. But be clear about whether you can take a selfie, a picture of your ballot, or if none are allowed in or near a polling location in your state. Check out some state laws here.
Getty
