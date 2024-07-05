EFOC 2024: Find Your People - Building Community In Creative Spaces

In 2024, we are team collaboration over competition, but it can often be hard to build and create community with other Black creatives.

24-year-old Deandre Brown, knows a thing or two about this. Also known as the Corporate Baddie, the TikTok star gained popularity on social media several years ago sharing his musings of mastering corporate America, setting boundaries as a Gen Z professional and comedically outlining the differences between younger and older generations in the workplace. It’s been up and stuck ever since.

A few years and several hilarious sketches later, his career has blossomed and we’ve recently witnessed him form community and newly formed friendships with fellow creators Malik McIntyre. Let’s just say, this three-some has become the crossover episodes we didn’t know we needed.

These influencers and creators have not only found their tribe, but also their unique niches, and have monetized it along the way. During ESSENCE Festival of Culture’s Suede men’s experience, the trio sat down with Nandi Howard, ESSENCE VP of Content to share some tips and tricks for not only creating community, but also how to build genuine, long-lasting relationships — no matter the industry.

“We don’t see a lot of representation of us in different formats,” said Brown. “Malik’s content, for example, really shines light on mental health and fashion, and then mine is corporate. And we don’t see that — this is the first time it’s done. While I’m the face of Gen-z in the workplace as a Black, gay male, no one would have ever thought that.”

He continued, “So I think it’s super important that we are in these spaces, and we take up space and opportunities within these spaces so that people can see it can be done. I didn’t see many people that looked like me when I was coming up, so I was a little jaded on how to do it, but you learn as you go. And then as you go, you want to reach out and help other people out so they can go along this journey with me.”

Both Brown and McIntyre, while having completely different niches as Black male, creators, have learned a lot of lessons along the way. McIntyre says that there’s nothing he would have done differently. He explained, “Every decision that I’ve made leading up until now, everything was necessary. Joining the military was necessary. It’s been a long journey but everything was supposed to happen. Sometimes a not right now, is a not right now… I did feel discouraged sometimes thinking if I was behind in life, and look at me now. Everybody has their own journeys — don’t beat yourself up.”

When asked about what’s next for the friend duo, Brown shared that he, McIntyre and fellow friend and TikToker Raymonte are working on a podcast with Spotify, If We’re Being Honest. “We filmed season one and it’s going to be out in August,” he shared exclusively on the Suede stage.