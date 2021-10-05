FBI Investigating President Of One Of America’s Largest Police Unions

Amy Osborne

The FBI raided the home of Ed Mullins, president of one of New York City’s largest police unions, due to an ongoing investigation.

Mullins heads the Sergeants Benevolent Association, the union representing NYPD sergeants. With about 13,000 members, it’s the city’s second-largest police union after the Police Benevolent Association, and it’s the fifth-largest police union in the country.

As part of the investigation, the FBI also raided the SBA’s Manhattan headquarters.

Mullins has made headlines for controversial tweets, among them a picture of an arrest report of Chiara de Blasio, the daughter of NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, breaching her privacy. She was arrested during George Floyd protests last year.

This July, Mullins was on FOX News sporting a mug bearing the logo of QAnon, conspiracy theorists who believe Satan-worshipping, pedophilic liberals are running the U.S. government and that Donald Trump is their savior.

“It’s frightening that someone so closely linked to law enforcement would seemingly endorse the ideas of Q, which is dedicated to the illegal and unconstitutional use of the military as a police force to hold tribunals and execute America’s enemies,” said author Mike Rothschild to CNN after publishing a book examining and debunking prominent conspiracy theories.

Most outlets have not reported the nature of the investigation, though the New York Post has reported that it’s related to potential mail and wire fraud.