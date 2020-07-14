A new attack ad by progressive political action committee MeidasTouch is throwing Twitter into a frenzy. On Monday night the group released a minute-long video on YouTube, using the words of Donald Trump, Jr., to point out the “hypocrisy” of the impeached president and his immediate family. In a statement, MeidasTouch, says it’s one of many that they plan to release starring the “loathsome Trump children.”

“The Trump children, propped up in this regime by the bizarre and shameless nepotism seen in banana republic dictatorships, represents the blend of incompetence, entitlement and cringeworthy hypocrisy that has propelled America into disaster we are now in under Trump,” the PAC wrote. “Don Jr. will go down in history as one of the most vile and cancerous individuals to ever disgrace the United States of America.”

Though the words used to narrate the MeidasTouch video were intended for presumptive democratic nominee Joe Biden, the attack ad does a masterful job at depicting how Donald Trump and his family do the very things they accuse Biden of. From teleprompter gaffes to nepotism to small turnouts at rallies, Trump has very publicly made the same missteps.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and a flailing political campaign, those mistakes have been amplified. As noted in the ad, more than 135,000 American residents have lost their lives to the novel outbreak. Andrew Bates, director of rapid response for the Biden campaign, credits that to Donald Trump spending the last six months “disastrously mismanaging the worst public health crisis in a century, the whole time failing to heed the warnings and guidance of medical experts.” He also adds in a statement shared with ESSENCE that tens of millions have lost their jobs due to this very reason.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – FEBRUARY 26: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the beginning of a new conference with members of the coronavirus task force, including Vice President Mike Pence in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on February 26, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Trump updated the American people about his administration’s “whole of government” response to the global coronavirus outbreak. (Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Thousands have retweeted the “Bye Don Jr.” ad in support of an end to “hypocrisy, stupidity, and nepotism.” Only voter turnout in November will determine if that will actually take place.