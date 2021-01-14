Donald Trump Becomes First U.S. President to be Impeached Twice

In a historic 232-197 vote, The House of Representatives decided Wednesday, January 13 to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time. Trump was charged with “incitement of insurrection” after White supremacists stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, resulting in the deaths of six people, including two Capitol police officers.

During Wednesday’s impeachment hearing on the House floor, some lawmakers pointed to the January 6 riot at the Capitol as proof that Trump poses a major threat to government officials and the nation, The Associated Press reports. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) warned House members that Trump “is capable of starting a Civil War.”

The next step following Trump’s second impeachment is for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to send the article of impeachment over to the U.S. Senate. Once that happens, Democrats are hoping for a trial that could possibly result in Trump’s conviction.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who is said to be “pleased” about Trump’s impeachment, according to The New York Times, rejected calls to reconvene the Senate for an immediate trial. McConnell’s office said the earliest he will begin an impeachment trial is next week Tuesday, January 19, which is one day before Trump is scheduled to leave the White House.

Shortly after the impeachment vote was announced, Trump condemned last week’s violence at the U.S. Capitol in a video posted to the White House’s Twitter account. “I want to be very clear, I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week,” he said in the video. “Mob violence goes against everything I believe in and everything our movement stands for. … No true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement.”

Although Trump incited his followers to storm the Capitol, he did not take responsibility for his actions. He also failed to make mention of his second impeachment.

It would require a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate in order for Trump to be convicted and removed from office. In the event that that happens, Vice President Mike Pence would step up and carry out the final hours of Trump’s term.

To date, no U.S. president has ever been convicted by the Senate and removed from office after being impeached by the House.