Need A Break From Work? Here’s How To Spend The Perfect Ditch Day In Washington D.C.

Feeling the weight of work-life balance tipping in favor of the “work” side a bit too much lately?

Girl, we feel you.

That’s why it might be time to indulge in a well-deserved ditch day. And what better place to escape the daily grind than the vibrant streets of Washington D.C.? Whether you’re local, or embarking on the city for a few-short days, its rich history, diverse cultural offerings, and countless attractions, make the nation’s capital beckons the perfect destination for a rejuvenating day (or days) off.

Picture this: You wake up with your phone on DND, with no looming emails, meetings or presentations on the horizon for the day. Instead of heading to the office (or if you’re like me — the desk designated to working in your home), you decide to embark on a day filled with exploration and relaxation in D.C. From iconic landmarks to hidden gems tucked away in charming neighborhoods, the city offers a plethora of options to suit every mood and interest.

Whether you’re craving a solo adventure or planning a day out with friends, Washington D.C. has something for everyone. So pack your overnight bag, leave your worries behind, and get ready to experience the perfect ditch day in the heart of the nation’s capital.

Experience the ultimate staycation at the Conrad Washington D.C. What’s a ditch day without a staycation? And here, relaxation and indulgence await at every turn. You’ll want to check in to your hotel the night before your ditch day and first things first, you’ll head up to Summit. As the sun sets, sip on handcrafted cocktails at the rooftop bar while taking in the mesmerizing sunset, before heading down to dinner at Estuary, the Conrad’s signature restaurant offering a fresh taste of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed. The next morning, you’ll start your day by opening up the blinds to soak up the stunning views of the city skyline while enjoying your in-room dining — all you’ll need to do is dial ‘0’ and they’ll do the rest. Then, unwind with a luxurious spa treatment, pampering yourself from head to toe. With its impeccable service and luxurious amenities, the Conrad offers the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, right in the heart of the nation’s capital.

Mix and match your own lip products at Lip Lab DC. After you’ve checked out of your hotel, you’ll head to Lip Lab — a unique retail beauty experience that empowers self-expression through creativity, color, and customization. At Lip Lab DC, crafting your own lipstick and lip gloss promises personalized pampering that makes for a perfect ditch day. Here, you’ll step into the vibrant world of beauty where you become the artist, selecting from a dazzling array of pigments, textures, and finishes to concoct your perfect lip color. With expert guidance from the friendly staff, you’ll mix and match shades, experiment with different formulas, and indulge in the joy of customizing your makeup masterpiece. Whether you’re dreaming of a bold red, a subtle nude, or a shimmering gloss, every swatch and swirl leads to a one-of-a-kind creation that reflects your unique style and personality.

Embark on a whimsical journey at Artechouse in D.C., where art and technology collide. For an immersive and enchanting experience, your next stop will have you step into a world of vibrant colors, mesmerizing animations, and interactive exhibits that will transport you to another realm. If you missed the Cherry Blossoms, ISEKAI: Blooming Parallel Worlds (on display until June 2) will have you lose yourself in the kaleidoscopic wonders of digital art, as every corner reveals a new and captivating masterpiece. Whether you’re exploring solo or with friends, Artechouse offers the perfect escape from the daily grind, allowing you to unleash your creativity and let your imagination run wild. So, if you’re in need of a day off from work, dive into the mesmerizing world of Artechouse and let your senses come alive like never before.

Create your own bespoke fragrance at Olfactory in Georgetown. Your last activity of the day (if you’re not exhausted by this time) will bring you to Olfactory NYC’s new outpost in Georgetown DC. Here you’ll immerse yourself in the whimsical world of fragrance creation for a truly unforgettable olfactory adventure. Step into the scent-sational realm where you’re the perfumer, surrounded by an array of tantalizing aromas and exotic essences. With the guidance of expert fragrance artisans, embark on a journey of discovery as you blend and layer luxurious ingredients to craft your own signature scent. From crisp citrus notes to sensual floral bouquets and earthy undertones, every fragrance profile is as unique as the individual creating it.

Feast to your heart’s content at Sushi by Bou’s omakase experience. The last stop on your ditch day tour? Dinner, of course. The popular micro restaurant concept known for revolutionizing the omakase experience will take you on a culinary journey guided by the skilled hands of the sushi chefs on the top floor of citizenM Washington DC Capitol hotel. Omakase, which translates to “I’ll leave it up to you,” allows guests to surrender their meal choices to the expertise of the chef, who crafts a personalized tasting menu based on the freshest ingredients available. And dare I say it — this just may be the best sushi you’ll have in D.C. What makes the experience so special — outside of the views and vibes — is that each course is meticulously prepared and presented, showcasing a variety of sushi and sashimi delicacies, as well as creative and innovative dishes that highlight the chef’s artistry and culinary finesse.