California Makes Diapers And Feminine Hygiene Products Tax-Free

California is making it easier for families to make ends meet. Under a new law that took effect this month, residents will not have to pay sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products.

The Hill reports that Senate Bill 92 has made “diapers for infants, toddlers, and children, and menstrual hygiene products, defined as tampons, specified sanitary napkins, menstrual sponges, and menstrual cups” exempt from sales and use taxes. The legislation was approved by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in June and will be in effect for the next two years.

At the time of Newsom’s 2019-2020 budget announcement, he said the budget was made to reflect the growing need to “combat the cost crisis and maintain fiscal discipline” within the state. The passage of SB 92 is just one of many measures enacted under Newsom’s tenure that has helped alleviate the high costs associated with living in The Golden State.

In September the governor, who took office at the top of 2019, signed a bill that would allow college student-athletes to receive endorsement deals and get paid. In October, Newsom signed what many hailed as the largest expansion of renter protection in recent U.S. history, capping rent increases for certain Californians over the next decade.

In October Newsom signed a renter’s protection bill, tweeting at the time, “No one should be forced to choose between paying their rent or buying groceries. No one should live in fear of eviction.”

Proponents of SB 92 applauded the effort for getting the bill passed. In an interview with FOX 5 San Diego, California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez said, “This year, thanks to the support of our governor, we were able to finally repeal the sales tax on children’s diapers — saving the average family $100 a year per child in diaper taxes. Now we work toward making this tax repeal permanent.”

