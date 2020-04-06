Majority Black Cities Among Areas Expected To See Peak Infections This Week

According to the Wall Street Journal, New Orleans and Detroit are among the hardest-hit cities, along with New York, expected to see infections peak this week. The news comes as health officials are cautioning Americans to prepare themselves for a potentially dire week in the coronavirus crisis.

On Sunday, Surgeon General Jerome Adams told hosts on Fox News Sunday and Meet the Press, that this coming week “is going to be the hardest moment for many Americans in their entire lives.” He added, “This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment. Only, it’s not going to be localized, it’s going to be happening all over the country. And I want America to understand that.”

In the United States, more than 300,000 people have contracted COVID-19, with 9,620 people losing their lives to the novel SARS strain. In the state of Michigan, the vast majority of coronavirus cases and deaths can be found in Detroit, where more than 80 percent of the population is Black. New Orleans, where the death rate surpasses New York City, makes up 40 percent of the state’s coronavirus deaths. The city has a majority Black population.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 04: Members of the media tour the field hospital setup for coronavirus (COVID-19) patients at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on April 04, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The convention center will start taking patients tomorrow with room for 1,000 COVID-19 positive patients to alleviate stress on local hospitals. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Officials are urging all Americans at this time to stay home. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious diseases expert said over the weekend that the country does not have the infection under control. Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, also warned people to hunker down during this peak, avoiding any unnecessary trips.

“This is the moment to not be going to the grocery store, not going to the pharmacy, but doing everything you can to keep your family and your friends safe,” Dr. Birx said at a White House briefing over the weekend about going into a week where models project that infections and deaths will likely peak.

—

ESSENCE is committed to bringing our audience the latest facts about COVID-19 (coronavirus). Our content team is closely monitoring the developing details surrounding the virus via official sources and health care experts, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Please continue to refresh ESSENCE’s informational hub for updates on COVID-19, as well as for tips on taking care of yourselves, your families and your communities.