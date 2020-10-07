Derek Chauvin, Officer Charged With The Murder Of George Floyd, Released On $1M Bond

We’re disappointed, but not surprised.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was charged with the murder of George Floyd, has been released on a million dollar bond today. The Department of Corrections revealed to Associated Press that he left the facility around 11:30 am CST.

Though he was released, Chauvin is still being charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter following Floyd’s death due to asphyxiation. The killing was caught on video on May 25, showing the officer using a deadly restraint maneuver for nearly 8 minutes. Floyd repeatedly said in the video that he could not breathe. Chauvin, along with the three other officers involved, were subsequently fired.

Chauvin’s fellow officers were charged with aiding and abetting second degree murder.

According to NBC news, if Chauvin is found guilty of murder, he can face up to 40 years in prison.

Floyd’s death justifiably sparked international outrage and was followed with protests across the globe. It also brought to light the alarming number of police brutality instances happening in the wake of the COVID-`19 crisis.

It is unclear at this time how Chauvin paid his bond. Our prayers go out to the family of George Floyd.