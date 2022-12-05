Democratic Primaries May Start In South Carolina In 2024

Biden expressed an interest in “diversity” as he proposed the change.

The DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee met last week to consider changes to the party’s nominating calendar after circulating a proposal earlier this year. Ahead of the meeting, the President sent a letter to the committee stating, “Our early states must reflect the overall diversity of our party and our nation-economically, geographically, demographically.” Biden continued,”This means more diverse states earlier in the process and more diversity in the overall mix of early states. Working class families are the backbone of our economy. Union households must be represented in greater numbers than before. We need to include voters from many backgrounds, not to ratify the choice of the earliest states, but as full stakeholders in making the choice.”

According to sources, he specifically wanted primaries to start in South Carolina, the first state Biden won in the 2020 primaries.