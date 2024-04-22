Delaware State University Cancels Classes As Police Search For Suspect That Shot And Killed 18-Year-Old On Campus

Delaware Public Media

A tragic shooting incident at Delaware State University has left the campus community in mourning. Camay Mitchell DeSilva, an 18-year-old from Wilmington, Delaware, lost her life after sustaining a gunshot wound to her upper body on Sunday. Despite efforts to treat her injuries, she passed away at a local hospital.

The HBCU campus remained closed on Monday, and counseling services are being provided to support students and staff. Authorities are actively investigating the incident.

A news release from the Dover Police Department reports that shots were fired in the area of Warren-Franklin Hall shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to the university’s website, Warren-Franklin is a primary campus residence hall housing more than 300 first-year students.



“At this time, no suspect description is available,” police said in the release. Both university police and Dover police are investigating the incident. The shooting, which occurred in a residence hall, has prompted increased police patrols on campus as both university police and Dover police work to gather information and identify suspects.

DeSilva was not registered as a student at Delaware State University but was said to be visiting the campus at the time of the incident. As investigations continue, authorities urge anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and assist in the ongoing efforts to aprehend the suspect.