D.C. United Partners With Black-Owned Apparel Brand ‘The Museum DC’ On New Merchandise Collection

What do you get when you combine one of D.C.’s most dynamic sports franchises with one of the city’s most coveted apparel brands? A harmonious pairing that sets the stage (or field) for something truly remarkable.

D.C. United and The Museum DC recently unveiled an exclusive line of merchandise tailored just for Black-and-Red fans. This collaboration merges the energy of sports with the unique lifestyle fashion scene of the District, offering supporters a fresh and dynamic way to showcase their team spirit. Fans will be able to elevate their game-day style with pieces that capture the essence of both sport and city life in Washington, D.C.

“We take pride in supporting local businesses as they are the lifeblood of our communities,” Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations for D.C. United, tells ESSENCE. “This collaboration is a prime example of how personal expression, fashion and sport collide. As sports continue to influence fashion, our goal is to continue to push the envelope and be innovative in this space.”

Nestled in the vibrant Northeast section of Washington, D.C., The Museum DC stands as a beacon of creativity and cultural expression. More than just a retail boutique, this local Black-owned retail establishment serves as a premium destination for fashion and art enthusiasts alike. Its unique blend of curated collections and event spaces offers visitors a platform to explore and celebrate the intersection of fashion and artistic inspiration.

“Our brand is rooted in the vibrant tapestry of Washington, D.C.’s creative essence,” says LeGreg Harrison, co-founder of The Museum DC. “Our Museum DC x D.C. United collection is a celebration of urban streetwear heritage and artistic innovation. Every stitch, every line, and every detail within this collaboration embodies the spirit of our capital city, intertwining history with modernity in a seamless fusion of style and substance.”

At the Museum DC creativity knows no bounds, fostering an environment that encourages self-expression and artistic exploration. According to Harrison, the collection with D.C. United is “more than just apparel,” and instead representative of the uniqueness and beauty of D.C.

“We are thrilled with how this collection has evolved and we think our fans will be equally as excited,” says Lisa Franklin, D.C. United Chief Marketing Officer. “This clothing line transcends sports, and it is our hope that it will also appeal to a wider audience. Not only will fans get access to an exclusive collection, but this collaboration will also help serve our community with a portion of proceeds from the sales going back to DC SCORES; a vital non-profit organization that provides free access to soccer, poetry, and more for the local youth.”

The collection is available to purchase online at MLSStore.com.