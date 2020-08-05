L.A. County DA’s Husband Charged With Assault For Pointing Gun At Protesters

David Lacey, the husband of Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey is facing charges of assault with a firearm after pointing a gun at protesters outside of the couple’s home on March 2.

According to the Washington Post, David Lacey, 66, is facing three misdemeanor charges in total, and putting further stress on an already tight reelection fight for the embattled Jackie Lacey, who has faced widespread criticism from protesters for refusing to charge police officers involved in incidents of brutality and other issues.

Jackie Lacey, for her part, has remained firm in her defense of her husband, insisting that he acted out of fear due to “harassment.”

“The events that took place earlier this year have caused my family immense pain,” Jackie Lacey told the Associated Press in a statement. “My husband acted in fear for my safety after we were subjected to months of harassment that included a death threat no less than a week earlier.”

Video footage from the March 2 incident showed David Lacey pointing the weapon, demanding that protesters get off of his porch.

I will shoot you. Get off of my porch,” Lacey could be heard telling protesters.

#BREAKING This morning Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s husband pulled a gun out on Black Lives Matter activists who protested his wife in front of their house. @BLMLA pic.twitter.com/wnCFMMvaWV — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) March 2, 2020

David Lacey’s attorney released a statement expressing his disagreement with the charges.

“We disagree entirely with their assessment, but we have the utmost faith in the justice system, and we are confident that the correct result will be reached,” the attorney, Samuel Tyre, noted. “My client’s human instinct is forever and always to protect his wife and his family and to keep them safe from physical harm.”