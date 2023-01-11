Damar Hamlin Discharged From Buffalo Hospital

Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Over a week after being admitted to the hospital, Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is going home.

The Buffalo Bills official Twitter account made the announcement Wednesday, stating that Hamlin “went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday,” at a Buffalo, NY hospital.

The NFL player, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest during a televised game on Jan 2. At the time of his hospitalization, Hamlin, was listed in critical condition. He had steadily made progress since the incident, when he collapsed on the field after he was hit in the first quarter.

Doctors have not determined the potential cause of his cardiac arrest, stating that it’s too early to diagnose.

Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Monday and flown to Buffalo General Medical Center to continue his recovery before ultimately being discharged.

Hamlin expressed his thanks to both hospitals on Monday, sharing on Twitter, “Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home!”

As the Guardian reports, doctors said Hamlin had been walking, eating regular food, and undergoing therapy.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said it would be up to Hamlin whether he would visit the team during Sunday’s playoff game, which they’re hosting in Buffalo. “His health is first and foremost on our mind a far as his situation goes,” McDermott said. “We’ll welcome him back as he feels ready.”