Congresswoman Marcia Fudge Confirmed As Next Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development

Chip Somodevilla

Ohio Congresswoman Marcia Fudge has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate as secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Fudge will be the 18th secretary of HUD and the first woman in 40 years to lead the agency.

During her confirmation hearings, Fudge stressed that “HUD—perhaps more than any other department—exists to serve the most vulnerable people in America. That mandate matters a great deal to me. It is consistent with my own values, and it is precisely what has always motivated me to service,” she said.

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH), chair of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), was among those who applauded the Senate’s 66-34 confirmation.

“Congratulations to my good friend and colleague Marcia Fudge,” she said. “Although she and her scholarly advice will be sorely missed in Congress, her command of the issues impacting our most vulnerable, at-risk Americans will undoubtedly have a life-altering impact on countless individuals and families.”

Fudge has served at all levels of government, including as the first African American and first woman mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio. She is a former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. During her tenure in Congress, her assignments have included serving as chair of the Committee on Agriculture’s Subcommittee on Nutrition, Oversight, and Department Operations.

“Secretary Fudge has been a fierce advocate for programs that help lift and keep our rural and urban communities out of poverty,” said Glynda Carr, president and CEO of Higher Heights for America, which helps elect and politically empower Black women. “Secretary Fudge is one of the greatest examples of what brilliant, powerful Black women in leadership can do. …we look forward to continuing to support her as she ascends to this new level of leadership for our country.”