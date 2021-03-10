Congress Passes President Biden’s American Rescue Plan

AFP via Getty Images

Congress has just passed the American Rescue Plan, aiming to provide urgent relief to people and businesses amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The White House said the package will deliver immediate relief to people across America. It will deliver stimulus checks to eligible individuals and families; fund a national vaccination program; extend unemployment insurance; provide resources for schools to safely re-open and more. It’s also expected to help small businesses, Black farmers, and provide food and nutrition assistance.

“For weeks now, an overwhelming percentage of Americans—Democrats, Independents, and Republicans—have made it clear they support the American Rescue Plan,” said President Joe Biden in a statement. “Today, with final passage in the House of Representatives, their voice has been heard.

Biden indicated the next step will be moving forward with the resources needed to vaccinate the nation. The president also cited getting $1,400 in direct payments to individuals and families; he indicated about 85 percent of households are eligible.

“This legislation is about giving the backbone of this nation—the essential workers, the working people who built this country, the people who keep this country going—a fighting chance,” he said.

Biden is expected to sign the American Rescue Plan into law at the White House on Friday.