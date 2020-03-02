Oklahoma College Recruiter Fired After Lining High Schoolers Up By Skin Color, Hair Texture

Eleventh-grade students at an Oklahoma City high school were left shocked after a college recruiter asked them to line up by the color of their skin and then asked them to also line up by whether their hair was “nappy” or not.

According to KFOR, the recruiter, who came in from Oklahoma Christian University, has since been fired.

“He was like, ‘Let’s play a little game,’” one of the students, Korey Todd, explained to the news station. “He said, ‘Okay, everyone now line up from darkest to lightest skin complexion.’”

After that he readjusted the terms of his “exercise”

"He barely talked about the school itself."

The incident left students and teachers alike shocked.

“Teachers left,” Brown said. “They were crying and they were offended. Their faces just look disgusted. I know they had a talk with him after, like, ‘That’s not okay.'”

The university immediately fired the recruiter upon hearing the news, noting that it in no way approved the “inappropriate activity.”

“The OC admissions counselor who visited Harding Charter Preparatory Academy on Monday is no longer an Oklahoma Christian University employee. OC admissions leadership did not approve the inappropriate activity in advance and has communicated closely with Harding administration since the visit,” the statement read. “Admissions staff are scheduled to visit the academy Monday to apologize to Harding students and staff on behalf of the University.”