Clark Atlanta Student Athlete Fatally Shot Near Campus

Police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Clark Atlanta University student-athlete near campus on Tuesday afternoon.

The university identified the victim as Jatonne Sterling, a 20-year-old sophomore from Chicago who was a member of the baseball team.

Shortly before 2 p.m., Atlanta police responded to a report of a person shot at the Lyke House Catholic Center at Atlanta University Center. When they arrived at the scene, officers found Sterling suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Atlanta Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. They say it’s unclear whether the attack was random or something that was planned. On Wednesday, police said, “the investigation remains highly active and ongoing at this time.”

The university’s athletics department paid tribute to Sterling on social media, writing: “Clark Atlanta Athletics send its condolences to Jatonne Sterling’s family and friends. Gone too soon. Please keep Jatonne’s family in your prayers.”

The Atlanta Police Department continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the local police.