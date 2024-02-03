'Civil Rights' Activity Set Misidentified Multiple Black Icons, Pulled From Shelves After Outcry

A children’s activity set will no longer be sold at Target after a viral TikTok post showed it misidentified numerous Black icons. That’s one way to start Black History Month.

TikTok user Tierra Espy shed light on the mistakes in the “Civil Rights Magnetic Learning Activity,” which she purchased just before Black History Month. The set includes magnets of historical figures, but she noticed just how ahistorical the product was when she began placing the magnets on her fridge, ABC News reports.

“These need to be pulled off the shelves immediately,” Espy said in her TikTok video. “I teach U.S. History…and I noticed some discrepancies as soon as I opened this.”

@issatete Idk who needs to correct it but it needs to be pulled off the shelves nontheless. Any person could have missed the mistake but it just takes one person to point it out and ask for corrections #blackhistory #blackhistorymonth #blacktiktok ♬ original sound – Issa tete

The set, sold by a company named Bendon, appears to have misidentified Carter G. Woodson, the man whose work led to Black History Month, W.E.B. Du Bois and Booker T. Washington.

As media company Nextar reports, “A representative at Bendon, an Ohio-based publisher of children’s books and activities, declined to comment on the error…As of Friday morning, the activity kit was not available on the brand’s website or Amazon page.