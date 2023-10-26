Chris Tucker Finally Reaches A Deal After Decades-Long Battle With IRS Over Millions In Tax Debt 

GOOD MORNING AMERICA – 3/27/23 – Chris Tucker is a guest on Good Morning America on Monday, March 27, 2023 on ABC. (Photo by Michael Le Brecht II/ABC via Getty Images) CHRIS TUCKER

Chris Tucker has reason to celebrate, especially as tax season approaches.

The iconic comedic actor has reportedly settled with the government agency in a $3.6 million payback deal he’ll foot for back taxes the Hollywood Reporter states.

This will cover Tucker’s liabilities for 2002, 2006, 2008 and 2010, the outlet reported. Initially, the IRS wanted the actor to pay around $9.68 million.

This resolution is one of the most solvent after a long battle with the agency over the years. For example, nearly ten years ago in 2014 he reached a settlement for a $14 million penalty after he was a hit with a lien on one of his properties which was blamed on “poor accounting and business management,” per his camp.

“Tucker entered into discussions in 2010, 2011 and 2016 to pay the IRS back in installments ranging from $25,000 to $50,000 over a 10-year period,” The Hollywood Reporter wrote. “The deals broke apart because he’d be unable to fully pay off the balance before the 10 year period in which the agency is allowed to collect taxes for a given year.” The outlet added “that the IRS struggled to obtain payments from Tucker, who allegedly had “sufficient equity and cash to fully pay the taxes” but declined to do so. Prosecutors said reps for Tucker were “upset” because the agency repeatedly rejected installment agreements and that the actor pushed “for the IRS to keep an open mind about reaching a resolution for Mr. Tucker’s unpaid tax liabilities.”

Tucker, who was once was one of the highest paid Black actors, raked in $3 million, $20 million and $25 million paychecks for his work in the Rush Hour franchise.