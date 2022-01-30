Family Of Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst, Asks For Privacy After Reports Of Her Suicide

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Law enforcement officials have identified a woman who jumped from a Manhattan building to her death Sunday as Cheslie Kryst, the 2019 Miss USA winner.

As the New York Post reports, the “30-year-old lawyer jumped from the 60-story Orion building at 350 W. 42nd St. around 7:15 a.m. and was found dead in the street below, sources said.”

Kryst lived in the building and according to sources, she “was alone when she jumped and was last seen on a 29th-floor terrace,” the Post stated.

On Sunday before her death, she took to Instagram, saying “May this day bring you rest and peace”

Kryst was among a group of Black women who made history in 2019, when they were crowned Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America simultaneously for the first time.

Read Black Women Make History As Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, And Miss America For First Time Ever

She joined Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris and Miss America Nia Franklin as an ESSENCE digital cover star the year they won.

Her family issued a statement, noting:

“[i]n devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her works as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on. As we reflect on our loss, the family asks for privacy at this time.”

Checked my email and so happened to see a PR email announcing the death of @CheslieKryst, Miss USA 2019. pic.twitter.com/8LXHXMhMyt — Jasmine Styles (@JasmineStylesTV) January 30, 2022

ESSENCE extends our condolences to Cheslie’s family. May she rest in peace.