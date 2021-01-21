Rihanna, Reagan Gomez, And More React To Trump Being Out Of Office

The historic celebration for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris continued well into the night yesterday with the Inaugural parade and a virtual concert featuring performances from Andra Day, John Legend, Justin Timberlake. Singer Katy Perry concluded the night performing “Fireworks,” complete with a spectacular pyrotechnic display across the night sky.

During last night’s concert, Vice President Harris took time to address the nation in her first speech, stating, “In many ways, this moment embodies our character as a nation.”

Stars including actress Pam Grier, and even the performers themselves such as Legend and Timberlake, shared their thoughts on the celebration on social media.

Demi Lovato! Sing it girl! Church it! Sings “Lovely Day” by Our precious Bill Withers. Tonight. Inauguration Concert! — Pam Grier Ph.D (@PamGrier) January 21, 2021

Thank you for asking me to perform. It was so special for me to celebrate with the nation in front of the memorial to one of our greatest presidents. AND I loved honoring the late great Nina Simone, my constant source of musical inspiration. https://t.co/9YBN74w3ck — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 21, 2021

Tonight, @AntClemons and I were deeply honored to perform our new song, BETTER DAYS, as a celebration of everything this administration represents. There’s a lot of work to do, but I’m feeling hopeful for this country. #Inauguration https://t.co/5UrUAeurxn pic.twitter.com/SyW0487Fp2 — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 21, 2021

Even before the performances were slated to start, other celebrities including Rihanna and Oprah took to social media to relish at the moment Trump was finally out of office and Biden and Harris were in.

I am so happy that man lost. Could you imagine he’d won again? — Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) January 21, 2021

Today I am hopeful for great change and a positive reset. I am praying for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris as they face the many challenges ahead. Thank you for spreading the mission of love and acceptance! pic.twitter.com/DytHoiMbWE — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) January 20, 2021

Check out some of the performances for yourself below: