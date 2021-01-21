Rihanna, Reagan Gomez, And More React To Trump Being Out Of Office

The historic celebration for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris continued well into the night yesterday with the Inaugural parade and a virtual concert featuring performances from Andra Day, John Legend, Justin Timberlake. Singer Katy Perry concluded the night performing “Fireworks,” complete with a spectacular pyrotechnic display across the night sky.
During last night’s concert, Vice President Harris took time to address the nation in her first speech, stating, “In many ways, this moment embodies our character as a nation.”
Stars including actress Pam Grier, and even the performers themselves such as Legend and Timberlake, shared their thoughts on the celebration on social media.
Even before the performances were slated to start, other celebrities including Rihanna and Oprah took to social media to relish at the moment Trump was finally out of office and Biden and Harris were in.
Check out some of the performances for yourself below: