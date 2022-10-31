These Celebs Shared Their Stupidest Financial Mistakes

Celebrities often flash their wealth through lavish lifestyles so its easy to assume they’re financially savvy. That’s not always the case. Just because a bank account is large doesn’t mean the owner knows how to allocate its contents well. Spending wisely, budgeting, and investing well it are skills the famous and wealthy don’t always possess and in fact many have had money challenges both in private and public.

From having trouble standing up for themselves during pay negotiations to overspending on ungrateful friends and family to even trusted the wrong people to manage their accounting, celebrities make grave money mistakes just like us. The difference is, it probably costed them a lot more.

Here are a few stars’ stories about money missteps and what they learned in the process.