Beyoncé's Cécred x BeyGOOD Fund Unveil First Round Of Grant Winners

Beyoncé accepts the Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)

Beyoncé doesn’t just look good — she does good too. And this time around, two of her brands, Cécred x BeyGOOD, are coming together to support others in their journey of looking and feeling good as well.

In an announcement made ahead of Hairstylist Appreciation Day, the “Cowboy Carter” singer’s philanthropic arm, in partnership with her new haircare line, announced the first winners of its student scholarships and salon business grants.

Along with its debut in February of this year, Cécred pledged an annual disbursement of $500,000 through the Cécred x BeyGOOD Fund. This financial commitment is dedicated to supporting cosmetology school scholarships and salon business grants within five cities selected for their vibrant and varied hairstyling communities: Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and New Jersey.

The Cécred and BeyGOOD teams set out on a nationwide journey, visiting the five selected cosmetology schools chosen as recipients of the inaugural fund. This tour provided an opportunity for over 200 aspiring stylists and barbers to have the chance to immerse themselves in practical product training, personalized education sessions, and uplifting interactions with Cécred’s Head of Education, Dr. Kari Williams, and Lead Global Stylist, Neal Farinah.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has long been dedicated to honoring the stylist community through fostering talent and supporting entrepreneurship through economic equity, and this is just a small chunk of the pie that she’s been serving out.

For a full list of 2024 winners visit here. Cécred x BeyGood Fund will reopen its applications for 2025 scholarships and business grants from May 1-May 20.