Maryland 7-Year-Old Creates Coronavirus Care Packages For Seniors

In the midst of all the madness and uncertainty that comes with the coronavirus pandemic, one Maryland 7-year-old is spreading love and hope by making care packages specifically for the seniors in his community.

According to Fox News DC, Cavanaugh Bell of Gaithersburg spent $600 of his own money, saved up past birthdays and Christmases, to buy and put together 65 of his “COVID-19 Carepacks” and 31 hot meals from a local restaurant to serve the seniors in his community as well as help local businesses impacted by shutdowns.

The precocious 7-year-old said he was inspired by his grandmother, whom he described as his “best friend.”

“[My grandmother] walks to the grocery store every day, so I thought she shouldn’t be walking to the grocery store because it’s coronavirus season,” he told the news station. “I decided to make care packages for the senior citizens that live there, to make them feel safe.”

The care packages include toiletries and other household essentials for the pandemic, like bleach.

But as the station notes, this is not the first time Cavanaugh has the initiative to help others.

In addition to helping his local seniors, he helped feed 90 students in need on Thursday.

The 7-year-old is the founder of the non-profit Cool and Dope, which has the mission to eradicate bullying across the world by his 18th birthday.

According to WTHR, through the non-profit, Canaguh raised an additional $5,000, which he used to buy and give out 68 more care packages.

“I liked seeing their reactions because it makes me feel beautiful inside,” Cavanaugh told WTHR after surprising his grandmother’s neighbors at Hillside Senior Apartments. “They felt like they were safe and I had their back.”

