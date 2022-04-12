Former Officer Who Stormed the U.S. Capitol Found Guilty

In the latest episode of the U.S. Capitol insurrection saga, an off-duty police officer is facing consequences for his role in raiding the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to Reuters a federal jury found Thomas Robertson guilty of six felonies which included the obstruction of the U.S. Congress’ official proceeding, civil disorder and entering and remaining in a restricted building.

On Jan. 6, Robertson unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol with former police officer Jacob Fracker, who testified against him after pleading guilty to similar charges in March.

At the time of the riot, Robertson was working as a sergeant at the Rocky Mount’s police department, however after his arrest last year, he was fired by his department, CNBC reported.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Risa Berkower stated during her closing arguments that Robertson was “part of the problem.”

“This defendant gleefully put himself in the thick of the initial round of rioters who set off hours of chaos inside the Capitol,” she added.

According to CBS, Robertson could face up to 20 years behind bars.