California Skate Park Named In Honor Of Tyre Nichols, Black Motorist Fatally Beaten In Police Traffic Stop

A skate park in California has been named in honor of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who was killed in January in what prosecutors said was a fatal beating by police in Tennessee during a traffic stop.

Nichols, who was an avid skateboarder, spent much time as a youth at the park on the outskirts of Sacramento. City officials and others held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated skate park now named for Nichols, the Associated Press reports.

The 29-year-old moved to Memphis, Tennessee, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and resided with his mother and stepfather. He enjoyed photography — especially taking photos of landscapes and sunsets.

“Photography helps me look at the world in a more creative way. It expresses me in ways I cannot write down for people,” Nichols wrote on his website showcasing his photos.

On the evening of January 7, Memphis police stopped Nichols on his way home from taking photos of the sky. According to a complaint Nichols’ family filed against Memphis police, several officers viciously attacked him just minutes away from home.

Nichols passed away three days later in a hospital. Five Memphis police officers were fired and charged with murder and other felonies in connection with the tragedy. The cops, all of whom are African-American, are charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression.

In April, his family filed a lawsuit against Memphis police, seeking $500 million in damages.

According to the AP, Nichol’s death has raised new questions about police violence against unarmed Black men. Family lawyers say Nichols can be heard on video saying that he just wanted to go home. He was only about 100 yards away from his mother’s house.