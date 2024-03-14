California Police Fatally Shoot 15-Year-Old Black Teenager With Autism

Photo: Burris, Nisenbaum, Curry & Lacy Law

The death of Ryan Gainer, a 15-year-old Black boy with autism, during an encounter with deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, has sparked renewed concern about police response to mental health crises and the disproportionate use of force against Black people.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the teenager had reportedly become upset that his parents had told him he had to complete his household chores before he would be allowed to play video games or listen to music on his computer, according to DeWitt Lacy, a civil rights attorney representing Ryan’s family.

“He got upset. Any teen would be upset by that,” Lacy said. Some people with autism experience more heightened emotions, and on that day, Ryan responded by breaking glass on the front door, Lacy said.

A family member called 911 for help on Saturday and requested that deputies be sent to “take him in” because he was “actively assaulting family members and damaging property at the residence.”

A responding deputy shot Ryan after he reportedly charged at the officer “armed with an approximate five-foot-long garden tool, with a sharp bladed end,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s department. The teenager was taken to a local hospital where he died, according to the news release.

“Our social safety net for those experiencing mental illness needs to be strengthened. Our deputies handle seemingly insurmountable calls daily. Most of these calls do not end in violence,” Sheriff Shannon Dicus said in a statement to multiple news outlets.

“However, this one ended in tragedy for Ryan, his family, and for the deputies who responded. Rapidly evolving, violent encounters are some of the most difficult, requiring split-second decisions. While these decisions are lawful, they are awful in terms of our humanity. I feel for both Ryan’s family and my deputies who will struggle with this for their entire lives,” Dicus said.

Advocates are concerned about law enforcement’s use of force against those suffering from mental health issues and a lack of supportive services for families contacting police.

