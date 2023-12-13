This City In California Just Elected A Black Woman As Mayor For The First Time

Culver City Government

Culver City, California, made history on Monday nigh as the City Council voted unanimously to elect Yasmine-Imani McMorrin as Mayor. She is the first woman of color to hold the position of Mayor and the sixth woman in the City’s 106-year history.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity to continue to serve Culver City in this capacity as its newest, historic Mayor,” said Mayor McMorrin. “As only the 6th woman – and first Black woman – council member, this moment is not lost on me, and I thank my colleagues for their vote of confidence to lead us through the next year with them and Vice-Mayor O’Brien. In these extraordinary times, our City requires steady, focused, and forward-thinking policies that advance our community’s businesses and protect those who need us the most. I look forward to tackling the challenges ahead and boosting our successes as we work to build a more prosperous and inclusive Culver City.”

As ESSENCE previously reported, Ms. McMorrin is a Spelman College graduate and a trained attorney who is no stranger to making history. In 2020, she became the first Black woman elected to the Culver City Council.

McMorrin was elected Vice Mayor of Culver City, a predominantly white enclave near Los Angeles, CA, earlier this year, becoming the first Black woman on the Council to do so. She also served as Vice Chair of the Culver City General Plan Advisory Committee (GPAC) before she was elected.

Along with her Council duties, McMorrin is a Director of Education Equity at California Children’s Defense Fund and is a proud mother of a teenage daughter.

As per Culver City’s City Charter, McMorrin will serve as mayor for a 12-month term. She will lead the next City Council meeting on January 8, 2024.