Caldor Wildfire Spreading to Lake Tahoe, Forces Mass Evacuations

Photo by Neal Waters/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Evacuation orders were issued yesterday for South Lake Tahoe as the Caldor Fire approaches the California city.

Thus far, the fire has burned at least 191,607 acres, or more than 299 square miles. Cal Fire, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said 486 homes and 11 commercial properties were destroyed, according to local NBC affiliate KCRA.

Gusts of wind have stoked the fire and made conditions difficult, the Tahoe Daily Tribune reports.

Loading the player...

The fire has prompted governors in both Nevada and California to issue a state of emergency, with over 50,000 people told to evacuate the Lake Tahoe region.

The declaration “ensures resources from the local, state, and federal levels are available to assist as needed during this emergency,” Nevada governor Steve Sisolak said in a statement.

It’s not yet clear what caused the fire, though it’s under investigation. Cal Fire expects full containment by September 13.