Cop Who Fatally Shot Breonna Taylor Keeps Job In Law Enforcement

A former police officer who was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department after killing Breonna Taylor has been hired as a deputy in a nearby county.

Article continues after video.

As AP News reports, on Saturday, the Carroll County Sheriff’s office confirmed the hiring of Myles Cosgrove.

According to investigators, Cosgrove fired 16 rounds of bullets into Taylor’s apartment and likely fired the fatal shot that killed the 26-year-old Black woman in Louisville, Kentucky.

A recent DOJ investigation noted that, “for years, LMPD has practiced an aggressive style of policing that it deploys selectively, especially against Black people, but also against vulnerable people throughout the city.”

The report also found that the police department uses unreasonable tactics and unlawfully executes search warrants without knocking and announcing.

Cosgrove, and his former colleague Jonathan Mattingly who also fired shots, were not charged by a 2020 grand jury in Taylor’s killing.