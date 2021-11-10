The Internet Wants This Genius 11-Year-Old To Hack Sallie Mae After He Learned To Control School Wi-Fi To Block Virtual Classes

Victoria and her son Elijah | TikTok

On TikTok last week, a mom named Victoria said she waited seven months to tell the epic story of her son Elijah who got into deep trouble with his school (and law enforcement!) for blocking his school’s virtual classes.

On the social media app, where she goes by @victoriaprettymuch, she said the school called her in April 2021 to come for her son, where four police officers, the district attorney’s office, superintendent, principal, and three IT technicians were all awaiting her.

“He was shaking, very visibly upset,” she says, when she asked her son what he did.

“What possibly could my 11-year-old child who is in 5th grade have done that has warranted all of this police activity?” she recalled herself thinking as she told the story.

“He has been controlling the internet at the school for the past 3 months,” she revealed.

He was shutting it off and turning it back on when he wanted to, leading to teachers being unable to communicate and having to cancel classes.

The video has garnered over 2 million views on TikTok, and tons of support for the prodigy.

“Federal charges against an 11 year-old is a bit much,” said one user. “They should’ve been talking about how to get him into a gifted program.”

“Can he hack sally mae???!!!” said another. In fact, Elijah’s dad also made the request of their son, Victoria stated.

Fortunately, his punishment mostly consisted of some virtual responsibilities and community service to keep him from going to court, and charges weren’t pressed against him.

In an updated video where she brought Elijah on camera as they sat in a car, Victoria shared that computer programming were some of his consequences: he managed to create a virtual basketball game in 2 hours. @victoriaprettymuch Reply to @sweetest_taboo91 Hopefully we answered all questions lol 😂 ♬ original sound – Victoria Pretty Much

“I knew he was smart,” Victoria said in the updated video. “Does he make the best choices all the time?” she added with a laugh, with Elijah shaking his head no in the backseat. “No, but we are working on that, and he is a very good child. Overall he’s a good boy.”

Low key-high key, we’re impressed with Elijah too. And you didn’t hear it from us, but somebody out there should definitely find a way to control and block those student loan servers.