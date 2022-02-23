Virtual Crypto Investing Summit For Black Youth Taps John Salley And Philip Rosedale As Speakers

Getty Images

Cryptocurrency is here to stay, so it’s important to prepare the next generation for what’s to come.

In answer to this, The Wall Street Wizards Academy (WSWA) hosted its First Annual Youth Finance and Investment Summit on February 21, 2022–a free, virtual event for youth and young adults ages 16-25.

WSWA aims to prepare young generations for emerging technologies like Web3, DeFi, blockchain, cryptocurrency, DAOs, and metaverses.

Philip Rosedale, Founder of Second Life and Four-time NBA champion, TV personality, entrepreneur, and host of The John Salley Crypto Show, John Salley was a featured speaker. Panels also included executives from Roblox, Gemini, Redwoods Crypto, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, Red Point Ventures and well-known educator Dr. Boyce Watkins,

“Since Second Life was created in 1999, new metaverses have emerged and evolved, but I believe the best is still ahead of us. I can’t wait to see what the next generation builds, which is why I’m excited to support the Wall Street Wizards Academy by speaking at their youth financial literacy summit,” said moderator Philip Rosedale, strategic advisor & creator of Second Life and founder of High Fidelity in a news release. “Virtual worlds shouldn’t be dystopias, and I’m hopeful that the industry’s future creators will create positive, enriching spaces for their residents.”

Youth-focused NFTs were also released prior to the event, which according to the organization are meant to be an accessible entry point for youth who want to break into crypto. Proceeds from the NFT sales will go to further benefit the community and social impact of the WSWA organization.

“The Wizards program started nearly 20 years ago with a single finance-focused field trip on a walking tour of the San Francisco financial district and weekly classes in my conference room. It was after that initial outing that I realized young people needed rigorous, ongoing education in order to deeply understand the importance of money and economics to their daily lives, to their future success, and to their community,” said William (Bill) Thomason, founder of The Wall Street Wizards Academy. “Today, I’m thrilled to evolve our youth engagement and education to focus on emerging technologies that will have a major impact on our collective financial future.”